Near record heat and muggy air next few days

***AN EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE ENTIRE STATE OF OHIO UNTIL SATURDAY PM***

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This evening: Few isolated storms before sunset, high 91

Tonight: Partly cloudy, near record warm, low 75

Friday: Some clouds, hot, high 95 (heat index 109)

Saturday: Mostly sunny, hot, high 96 (heat index 108)

Sunday: Mixed clouds, sct’d storms, high 92 (heat index 102)

Monday: Chance of storms, high 86

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Evening,

To start the evening out we will be dealing with the tail end of a complex of storms that was racing across southern Wisconsin earlier, then northern Indiana. It is now entering our area where there is a bit of instability.

This will give us a few showers and storms for the next couple of hours and then that threat should fade before sunset.

Tonight will be very warm and muggy with lows in the middle 70s, near the record for the date (75 2013). Friday will have a few clouds, otherwise a very hot and muggy day with highs in the middle 90s and heat index values topping in the 105-109 range.

Saturday’s forecast looks very similar with lots of sunshine, a fair amount of humidity, and highs in the middle 90s. In fact, Saturday should be the warmest day at 96, which would be the warmest since August 31st, 2012!!!

Sunday a weak front begins to sag south, and this will give us scattered storms and highs in the lower 90s. The front will work through slowly on Monday with highs in the middle 80s.

Behind the front we will see our temps fall into the lower 80s for Tuesday and Wednesday with temps back in the middle 80s on Thursday, with ample sunshine all three days.

-Dave