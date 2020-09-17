Near Record COLD temps and plenty of sunshine on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 52

Friday: Mostly sunny, breezy, high 67

Saturday: Cold start, sunny, high 67

Sunday: Mainly sunny, cold start, high 69

Monday: Sunny skies, high 73

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Thursday Night,

It has been a fair day today with a good deal of clouds and temps that were pretty close to normal. Already we are seeing the impacts of the cold front that has pushed through today. Tonight skies will slowly clear out with temps falling to the upper 60s by midnight with overnight lows in the lower 50s.

We will see mostly sunny on Friday, a chilly north breeze and highs only in the upper 60s. Temps will fall to the lower 60s by kickoff of Football Friday Nite and into the 50s easily during the games. The weekend will start even colder with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s Saturday morning.

Saturday afternoon is going to be mainly sunny again, and highs in the upper 60s. We will have temps that will start quite cold again on Sunday with near record low temps again in the lower 40s in the city. Sunday afternoon looks nice with highs close to 70.

We will see plenty of sunshine most of next week. Temps will get into the lower 70s on Monday. Autumn starts Tuesday morning at 930am, and we will climb to the middle 70s on Tuesday, and into the upper 70s Wednesday with a few clouds. We will have a few more clouds Thursday with temps back near 80.

The longer range forecast looks for warmer temps late next week into the weekend, but will continue with dry conditions.

-Dave