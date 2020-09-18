Near record cold start to the weekend, warming temps to follow

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mainly clear, breezy, cold, low 43

Saturday: Mainly sunny, high 66

Sunday: Sunny skies, high 69

Monday: Mainly sunny, high 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Friday Night,

It has been a breezy and cool day today with temps only climbing into the middle to upper 60s. Tonight will be mainly clear and chilly with temps falling into the 50s during the Football Friday Nite games.

We will see temps near 50 by midnight with some areas in the 40s already. Temps will fall to the lower 40s in town (record is 40 in 1929) and into the upper 30s outside of town, with wind chills in the 30s to start Saturday.

Saturday will be a nice day with plenty of sunshine and a nice warmup after the cold start. Temps will push back up into the middle 60s again on Saturday. Sunday will start cold again with lows in the lower 40s to upper 30s again.

High pressure will dominate our area through the mid term, and this will give us plenty of sunshine Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. This will give us morning lows in the middle to upper 40s and will climb to near 50 by midweek.

The afternoon highs will be in the lower 70s for the last full day of Summer on Monday. We will be near normal on Tuesday in the middle 70s. We will get a bit warmer on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s.

A cold front will approach with little moisture on Thursday, skies will be partly cloudy with highs back near 80 on Thursday. Thursday night the clouds will thin a bit as temps fall back into the lower 50s. We will see some clearing and cooler temps again for next Friday with highs in the lower 70s behind the front.

-Dave