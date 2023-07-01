Rounds of showers and storms will move across central and southern Ohio periodically through the weekend, with less coverage in the northern part of the state. The air is very muggy and conducive to a few embedded strong to severe storms.

Midday showers moved east, leaving us with some sunshine and humid conditions, in the low 80s. Another batch of rain and storms will approach from the southwest later tonight.

Sunday will be rinse and repeat, literally, with scattered showers and storms early in the day, and a few stronger storms are possible in the evening into the overnight that could contain damaging wind.

Rain chances will decrease to scattered showers on Monday, mostly drifting southeast away from the Columbus area ahead of Red, White & Boom! activities.

Drier weather will return for the Fourth of July, before it back to higher humidity and pop-up storms later in the week.

Forecast

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun, muggy. High 81

Tonight: Clouds increase, showers, storms. Low 71

Sunday: Mainly cloudy, scattered showers, storms. High 83

Red, White & Boom!: Partly sunny, few showers p.m. High 84 (69)

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, sticky. High 85 (66)

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, warm. High 87 (67)

Thursday: Scattered showers, storms. High 86 (69)

Friday: Showers linger. High 82 (65)