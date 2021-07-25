Muggy weekend, isolated storms, hot week ahead

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Warm and humid conditions returned this weekend with a southwesterly flow. A broken line of showers and storms that moved through central Ohio early this morning left some cloud cover, which has thinned out resulting in partial sunshine.

Isolated showers and storms will pop this afternoon over southern Ohio. A secondary line of showers will cross portions central Ohio this evening and fade shortly after sunset, as a weak cold front sags south into Kentucky and washes out Monday.

High pressure aloft builds over the region early in the week, resulting in hot and humid weather, with a fair amount of sunshine. Highs will be near or a little above 90 degrees.

A cold front will approach Ohio Thursday, bringing scattered rain and storms, followed by a cooldown and less humid weather heading into next weekend.

  • Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, muggy, isolated rain south. High 87
  • Tonight: Evening shower in spots, sticky. Low 71
  • Monday: Mostly sunny. High 89
  • Tuesday: Mostly sunny. High 91 (69)
  • Wednesday: Mainly sunny, hot, humid. High 92 (70)
  • Thursday: Partly sunny, sticky, few storms. High 89 (71)
  • Friday: Partly sunny, little cooler. High 83 (66)
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny. High 85 (60)

