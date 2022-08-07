A stalled boundary has been the focus for bands of showers and storms will gradually wash out while keeping the weather warm and muggy.

The high humidity will continue to fuel scattered showers and storms, but with longer dry periods, as pockets of rain become widely spaced and less organized. High temperatures will warm to the upper 80s with some afternoon sunshine.

A cold front dipping southeast will feature more opportunities for showers and thunderstorms late Monday through Wednesday. Cooler and drier air will move in later in the week and bring pleasant temperatures and sunshine.



Forecast

Sunday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated storms, warmer. High 88

Tonight: Warm, sticky. Low 73

Monday: Mix clouds and sun, storms later. High 89

Tuesday: Showers, storms. High 84 (72)

Wednesday: Morning showers, some clearing. High 81 (68)

Thursday: Sunny, less humid. High 82 (64)

Friday: Sunny. High 80 (59)