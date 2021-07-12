Muggy week with scattered showers, storms

A storm system in the Mid-Mississippi Valley will continue to draw a muggy southwest flow into Ohio. Scattered showers and storms will develop each day, strongest in the mid-afternoon through early evening, though coverage will be scattered. Due to the high humidity, the rain will be heavy at times with slow-moving cells.

The storm system will gradually open and drift northeast into the western Great Lakes and weaken, with a decreasing threat of rain midweek, as temperatures climb into the mid-80s. sunshine later in the week will push readings into the upper 80s Thursday, and morning lows will only dip down into the low 70s.

Rain chances will increase by Friday into Saturday when a cold front moves slowly south across the region. Drier air could filter into Ohio later in the the weekend.

Forecast