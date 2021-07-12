Muggy start to the week ahead of more pop-ups

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: More showers & storms, otherwise mostly cloudy and warm. Low around 70

Today: Showers, few storms, mainly cloudy, humid. High 84

Tonight: More showers, warm & muggy. Low 71

Tuesday: Partly sunny, few storms p.m. High 85

Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm. High 86

Thursday: Steamy, Hazy sunshine, chance for showers & t-storms. High 88

Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers & storms. High 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

Warm & muggy conditions will stick around the next couple of days, along with a daily chance for showers and thunderstorms.

Temperatures today will rise from around 70 degrees back up to the mid 80s. While we could see a few spotty showers this morning, the better chance for scattered thunderstorms will come this afternoon thanks to heat and humidity. Within these thunderstorms, our main threats will be heavy rain and strong wind gusts.

Overnight, we’ll lose some of the showers and storms as temperatures fall down to the 70s. But, warm muggy conditions will continue to dominate the forecast even without the rain.

This weather pattern will stick around through the week. We’ll have more warm, muggy mornings starting off in the 70s, followed by highs reaching the mid to upper 80s. The chance for showers and thunderstorms will increase each afternoon thanks to one system finally moving out on Wednesday, but another one arriving by the end of the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz