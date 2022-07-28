A stalled front over Kentucky will continue to be the pathway for disturbances riding east, bringing rounds of showers and storms through Friday morning. Morning clouds will mix with sunshine, allowing temperatures to warm into the mid-80s, with muggy conditions.

A cold front will arrive tonight, triggering scattered showers and storms this evening. A secondary boundary will work southeast Friday morning, bringing some additional showers mainly southeast of the Interstate 71 corridor.

A push of drier air will set us up for a nice weekend, with highs in the low 80s and more comfortable humidity. Scattered showers and storms will return on Monday, followed by a blast of heat to start the month of August beginning midweek.

Forecast

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, few storms later, muggy. High 85

Tonight: Lingering showers, sticky. Low 66

Friday: Morning showers, clearing later. High 81

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 80 (59)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 82 (63)

Monday: Scattered storms, more humid. High 83 (66)

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High 84 (70)

Wednesday: Partly sunny, hot, sticky. High 89 (69)