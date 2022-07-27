A stalled front over Kentucky will continue to be the pathway for disturbances riding east, bringing rounds of showers and storms through Thursday, with some breaks of afternoon sun.

Locally 1-2 inches of rain will fall in the southern third of the state, with amounts of .25-50 inch as far north as I-70. Clouds will mix with sun, allowing temperatures to recover to the low 80s, with humid conditions.

Showers will be more widely scattered Thursday, with temperatures in the low to mid-80s. A push of drier air Friday behind a cold front will set us up for a nice weekend, with highs in the low 80s and comfortable humidity.

Forecast

Wednesday: Partly sunny, sticky, scattered showers, storms. High 82

Tonight: Few showers, humid. Low 70

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated storms. High 84

Friday: Partly cloudy, cooler, less humid. High 80 (67)

Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 80 (62)

Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 82 (63)

Monday: Scattered storms, more humid. High 83 (66)

Tuesday: Scattered storms. High 84 (70)

Wednesday: Partly sunny. High 85 (68)