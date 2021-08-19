Muggy pattern lingers, few pop-up showers, storms

A surface boundary will linger across Ohio and act as a focus for a few bands of rain and storms, with the potential for locally heavy downpours in a humid environment. Clouds will hold afternoon temperatures to the low 80s.

An upper-level disturbance in the Great Lakes will close off to the west but remain close enough for isolated pop-up showers and storms Friday and over the weekend. Skies will brighten a little, with some sunshine, but with muggy conditions and ripples aloft will lead to a few widely scattered afternoon and evening storms. Most of the weekend will be dry without any significant weather systems around.

A high-pressure ridge will expand early next week, limiting the chances for isolated storms, while maintaining a seasonably warm and sticky pattern. A cold front will approach from the northwest but likely stall over the Lower Great Lakes until at least midweek.

Forecast