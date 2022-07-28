QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Pop-up PM storms, high 87

Tonight: Few showers & storms, low 67

Friday: AM rain clearing, partly cloudy, high 82

Saturday: Partly cloudy, high 81

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 82

Monday: Scattered storms, more humid, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the day off muggy and warm, but with mainly dry conditions across the region. Other than a few quick-moving pop-ups, we’ll be dry throughout the first half of the day. Clouds will break up a little this afternoon, allowing for some daytime heating, and sending our high temperatures up into the upper 80s for daytime highs. But by this afternoon and through the evening hours, we will be tracking pop-up showers and storms out ahead of a cold front that will track through the state as we head into Friday.

Showers and storms continue through early Friday morning before clearing up from northwest to southeast through the earlier part of the day. By Friday afternoon, humidity begins to drop and clouds will start to clear, allowing for a nice afternoon. Highs will top out in the lower 80s making for a fairly comfortable day.

High pressure is in place for the start of the weekend, allowing for sunshine, dry conditions, and lower humidity. Highs will top out in the lower 80s both Saturday and Sunday.

Our next round of showers and storms will return on Monday, followed by a blast of heat to start the month of August beginning midweek.

-McKenna