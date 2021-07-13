Muggy pattern continues with occasional rain and storms

Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A very slow-moving storm system in the Mid-Mississippi Valley will continue to draw a muggy southwest flow into Ohio, triggering rounds of showers and embedded storms.

Scattered showers and storms with quick downpours will blossom in the high humidity. Temperatures will be a little lower due to extensive cloud cover. The rain will diminish to scattered showers this evening as a cold front trailing low pressure lifts across the Great Lakes and weakens.

Rain chances will become spotty and limited to isolated afternoon pop-ups Wednesday and Thursday, with more hazy sunshine, allowing temperatures to climb back into the mid- to upper 80s.

An increasing opportunity for storms will come later Thursday night and Friday, continuing into Saturday along a cold front. Behind the front, slightly cooler and less humid air will filter into Ohio Sunday.

Forecast

  • Tuesday: Mix clouds and little sun, scattered showers. High 82
  • Tonight: Showers, storms early, muggy. Low 69
  • Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm. High 83
  • Thursday: Hazy sunshine, steamy. High 87 (70)
  • Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms likely. High 85 (72)
  • Saturday: Showers, storms taper off, late clearing. High 83 (70)
  • Sunday: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 85 (67)
  • Monday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (64)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Weather Headlines

Sign up for severe weather alerts

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

Get severe weather email alerts

Don't Miss

Local News

Columbus houses selling higher than list price in hot market, 2

Cruelty recovery center

New vaccine incentive program

Tourism boom in Hawaii

Ohio State ‘Tattoo Five’ demand wins and records back in open letter to NCAA

Beachwood crash

More Local News