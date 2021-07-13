Muggy pattern continues with occasional rain and storms

A very slow-moving storm system in the Mid-Mississippi Valley will continue to draw a muggy southwest flow into Ohio, triggering rounds of showers and embedded storms.
Scattered showers and storms with quick downpours will blossom in the high humidity. Temperatures will be a little lower due to extensive cloud cover. The rain will diminish to scattered showers this evening as a cold front trailing low pressure lifts across the Great Lakes and weakens.
Rain chances will become spotty and limited to isolated afternoon pop-ups Wednesday and Thursday, with more hazy sunshine, allowing temperatures to climb back into the mid- to upper 80s.
An increasing opportunity for storms will come later Thursday night and Friday, continuing into Saturday along a cold front. Behind the front, slightly cooler and less humid air will filter into Ohio Sunday.
Forecast
- Tuesday: Mix clouds and little sun, scattered showers. High 82
- Tonight: Showers, storms early, muggy. Low 69
- Wednesday: Partly sunny, isolated storm. High 83
- Thursday: Hazy sunshine, steamy. High 87 (70)
- Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers, storms likely. High 85 (72)
- Saturday: Showers, storms taper off, late clearing. High 83 (70)
- Sunday: Partly cloudy, less humid. High 85 (67)
- Monday: Mostly sunny. High 84 (64)