Muggy pattern continues, showers and storms likely late tonight into the weekend

COLUMBUS (WCMH)–Muggier weather returned today after a slight break from the high humidity Wednesday. Skies are partly sunny, with some high clouds spilling east ahead of a slow-moving cold front.

A warm southwesterly flow will boost temperatures into upper 80s, high enough to pop an isolated evening storm. A broken line of showers and gusty storms will drift southeast into northwest Ohio early tonight and sag south, weakening by the time any rain reaches central Ohio well after midnight.

A low-pressure area will ripple north along a cold front Friday night and Saturday across Ohio, bringing several rounds of showers and storms, with heavy rain likely in spots. The front will eventually push south of the state early Sunday, with improving conditions.

Behind the front, the air will be a little less humid Sunday and early next week, with sunshine and a few clouds.

Forecast