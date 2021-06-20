Muggy Fathers Day ahead of more storms

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Showers and thunderstorms, low 65-70

Father’s Day: Partly cloudy, isolated t-storms, high 86

Tonight: Chance for showers & thunderstorms, otherwise mostly cloudy & warm, low 71

Monday: Rain & storms, some could be strong to severe, high 86

Tuesday: Morning showers, then clearing & cooler, high 71

Wednesday: Sunny sky, seasonally cool, High 76

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

The chance for showers and thunderstorms will continue today & tomorrow ahead of a cold front.

Early this morning, there are some showers and thunderstorms on the radar. These are not severe, but are producing areas of heavy rainfall and numerous lightning strikes.

Showers and storms will wrap up through the morning, and leave us with dry conditions for most of the day. Even with the dry conditions, we’ll stay under a partly sunny sky and feel warm & muggy. Highs today will climb into the upper 80s, but feel more like the 90s thanks to high humidity and a dew point close to 70 degrees.

Showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast this evening and overnight. Lows will stay warm and muggy, only falling to the low 70s.

Monday, a cold front will push through the area. This will guide showers and thunderstorms from northwest to southeast through the day. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, with damaging wind gusts as the primary threat, so make sure that you have a way to get updates on the weather through the day.

Behind the cold front, cooler, drier air will usher in alongside high pressure taking over. While a few showers will linger early Tuesday morning, clouds will clear through the day and sunshine will dominate the forecast for the rest of the day, and then again Wednesday and Thursday. Temperatures will be much cooler starting off in the 50s, then reaching a high in the 70s.

Showers and storms will return with another cold front by Friday & Saturday.

Have a great day!

-Liz