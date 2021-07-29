Muggy day with gusty storms, cooler weekend

The weather will become more active, with low pressure over the lower Great Lakes riding along a frontal boundary on the edge of the Midwest heat dome, which will interact with a stream of muggy air.

A complex of thunderstorms dropping south from the Upper Midwest will bring some rain and rumbles later this morning before weakening. After an early afternoon lull in the rain, a cold front drifting south will spark afternoon and evening storms, with the potential for strong winds. This dynamic system will carry a wind threat in stronger clusters of storms, including the risk of isolated rotation.

Behind the front, much cooler and less humid weather will bring a nice weekend. A weak front could clip Ohio Sunday with a few spotty showers, and then reinforce the pleasant northwesterly flow the first week of August.

Forecast