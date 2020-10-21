Much warmer temps for the second half of the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Chance of showers, breezy and warmer. High 72

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, mild. Low 58

Thursday: Mostly sunny, unseasonably warm. Patchy fog late. High 79

Friday: Partly cloudy, breezy, afternoon showers or storms. 59/77

Saturday: Showers early, mostly cloudy and breezy. 49/57

Sunday: Mostly cloudy, few showers later. 43/59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

Much warmer temperatures are on the way as a front approaches. Then, our next cold front will bring a big cooldown for the weekend.

As a cold front moves through Ohio, it’ll bring in a warm breeze and help highs climb to the low 70s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year. We could see a few light showers this morning and early afternoon, otherwise we’ll just stay under a mostly cloudy sky.

Overnight, we’ll keep around a light breeze and a mostly cloudy sky. Because the clouds will act like a blanket to keep in some of the heat for us, lows will only fall to the upper 50s. We could also see some fog back tonight and tomorrow.

Thursday will be a welcome change with some sunshine and much warmer temperatures. Thanks to a southerly breeze moving in warmer air, highs will jump to around 80 degrees, which is just shy of the record highs of 83 degrees set in in 1947.

A stronger cold front will move in on Friday, brining in our next chance for showers and a big drop in temperature.

Highs on Friday will again climb to the mid 70s to close to 80 degrees. We’ll be dry for most of the day before the front moves in and brings in rain showers late.

Rain will continue Friday night and Saturday morning. Right now it looks like we’ll dry up around kickoff for the first Buckeye football game of the season. Even as showers wrap up, we’ll stay under a cloudy sky with temperatures only reaching the upper 50s, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Another front moves in late Sunday, which will keep cool and soggy conditions in the area.

Have a great day!

-Liz