QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low 60

Today: Mainly sunny, high 78

Tonight: Clear and cooler, low 50

Juneteenth: Mostly sunny, high 80

Monday: Mixed clouds, high 86

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 94

Wednesday: hot & humid, p.m. storms, high 94

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

Much cooler temperatures are moving in this weekend ahead of warmer weather the week.

With high pressure to the north, we’ll continue to clear out the clouds and see a northerly breeze. The northerly wind will bring in cooler, drier weather and is aiding in dropping lows to around 60 degrees early this morning, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Through the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a cool northerly breeze. This combination will allow temperatures to comfortably climb into the mid to upper 50s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal.

Overnight, the clear sky and northerly breeze will help drop temperatures down toward 50 degrees.

After a cool start to the day on Sunday, sunshine and comfortable temperatures return for Father’s Day. Highs will reach around 80 degrees, which is again a few degrees below normal.

A warming trend will kick in full force for the first half of the workweek. Highs will jump from the mid 80s Monday then mid 90s on Tuesday.

The next chance for showers and storms moves in Wednesday afternoon into the overnight as a cold front passes through the area. Despite the name, it will only provide a little relief for the heat for the end of the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz