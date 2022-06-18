Columbus and Central Ohio Weather
QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:
- This morning: Mostly clear, low 60
- Today: Mainly sunny, high 78
- Tonight: Clear and cooler, low 50
- Juneteenth: Mostly sunny, high 80
- Monday: Mixed clouds, high 86
- Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 94
- Wednesday: hot & humid, p.m. storms, high 94
FORECAST DISCUSSION:
Good morning and happy Saturday!
Much cooler temperatures are moving in this weekend ahead of warmer weather the week.
With high pressure to the north, we’ll continue to clear out the clouds and see a northerly breeze. The northerly wind will bring in cooler, drier weather and is aiding in dropping lows to around 60 degrees early this morning, which is about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.
Through the day, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a cool northerly breeze. This combination will allow temperatures to comfortably climb into the mid to upper 50s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal.
Overnight, the clear sky and northerly breeze will help drop temperatures down toward 50 degrees.
After a cool start to the day on Sunday, sunshine and comfortable temperatures return for Father’s Day. Highs will reach around 80 degrees, which is again a few degrees below normal.
A warming trend will kick in full force for the first half of the workweek. Highs will jump from the mid 80s Monday then mid 90s on Tuesday.
The next chance for showers and storms moves in Wednesday afternoon into the overnight as a cold front passes through the area. Despite the name, it will only provide a little relief for the heat for the end of the week.
Have a great day!
-Liz