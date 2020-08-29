Much cooler weather on the way

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Saturday: Showers & a few rumbles early, high 83

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 59

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Monday: Partly sunny, high 79

Tuesday: Rain & storms expected, high 81

Wednesday: Chance for showers and storms, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

It’s going to be a wet weekend ahead of much cooler temperatures.

It’s another warm and muggy start to the day. Low temperatures across the area are around 70 degrees.

Today, as remnants from hurricane Laura move off to the east, we’ll shift our focus to a cold front moving in from the northwest. This will interact with the moisture left behind from Laura and create a chance for showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon.

We’ll continue to see warm and muggy conditions despite the continued chance for rain and approaching front. Dew points will stay around 70 degrees, making it feel even more warm and muggy as highs climb to the low to mid 80s.

As the cold front crosses the area from northwest to southeast, it will leave behind cooler and drier air and will set us up for a nice evening and end to the weekend.

By first thing Sunday morning, lows will be in the upper 50s, which is below normal for this time of year.

High pressure will build into the Great Lakes Sunday which will help to funnel in more cool and dry air. Temeperatures on Sunday will only climb to around 80 degrees, which is a little cooler than normal and much more comfortable than where we were for most of this past week.

Heading into the workweek, a front will start to build into the middle of the country. Ahead of this front, waves of mid level energy will push into Central Ohio and help to trigger thunderstorms.

Temperatures this week will be much cooler and more seasonal. Highs will stay in the low to mid 80s during the week, with early morning lows a little on the warm side, only falling to the mid to upper 60s.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz