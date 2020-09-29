Much cooler temps for the rest of the week

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Increasing clouds, cooler. High 64

Tonight: Clearing gradually, chilly. Low 47

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, breezy & mild. High 68

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance of showers. 46/63

Friday: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. 43/58

Saturday: Mostly sunny, cold morning. 37/60

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good afternoon and happy Tuesday!

Much cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the rest of the week.

Today, we’ll see clouds build back into the area and stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday and only reach a high in the mid 60s, which is about 10 degrees below normal.

Tonight, clouds will start to clear out. This will help temperatures fall down to the mid to upper 40s by sunrise, which is just a few degrees below what we’re used to this time of year.

This below average trend is something that will stick around for the rest of the week.

Wednesday, we’ll see some sunshine and a breezy southwest wind. These will combine to give us a boost in temperature. Highs will be much more seasonal and in the upper 60s.

As a front moves in on Wednesday night and Thursday, we’ll see more clouds and a slight chance for showers.

Temperatures will stay chilly for the end of the week and into the weekend. Highs on Friday will just be in the upper 50s, then top off in the low 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Friday night into Saturday morning, high pressure moves over the area. This will help to clear out clouds and keep winds light. As lows will fall to the 30s, we could see widespread frost. So, if you have sensitive plants like flowers out, make sure that you are ready to take precautions like covering them.

Have a great day!

-Liz