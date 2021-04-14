Much cooler temps ahead, with a few rain showers too

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, cool night, low 40

Thursday: Partly sunny, few showers later mainly north, high 50

Friday: Some clearing, high 58

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, high 60

Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated pm showers, high 61

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a fair day today with temps running about normal for this time of the year. Tonight we will see a wind shift to the the north and northwest. Temps will fall to near 40 in the city with mid to upper 30s outside of town. Thursday will be a chilly day with a low to our north, this will bring in much colder air, with highs to around 50.

We will see a few isolated showers mainly north and northeast of town with temps staying in the 40s in this area. We will see mostly cloudy skies overnight with lows in the upper 30s. Friday expect a bit of clearing with temps a little warmer in the upper 50s.

The weekend will start off rather cloudy with highs near 60 on Saturday. A weak boundary will push through on Sunday later with rain showers possible and highs in the lower 60s. Weather will become a little more tranquil for the start of the week with highs near normal in the lower 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Another front will approach our area on Tuesday with cold rain showers late. Ahead of the front we will see temps near 60, but the timing is important. If that front comes in a bit earlier (as its still 6 days away), we could be a bit colder on Tuesday.

Cold rain showers will continue Tuesday night with lows in the middle 30s. Wednesday expect chilly conditions with highs in the middle 50s under clearing skies.

-Dave