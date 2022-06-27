QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear & mild, low 60

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler, high 77

Tonight: Mostly clear & cool, low

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Wednesday: Sunny, warmer, high 87

Thursday: Sunny & hot, high 92

Friday: Red, White & Boom!: Warm, sticky, pop-up storms p.m. High 92

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s a much cooler start to the week, ahead of sunshine and a warming trend.

We’re starting off the week behind a cold front, which means cooler and drier air is moving in. As a result, clouds will keep clearing out this morning as lows fall near 60 degrees, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal and nearly 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Through the day we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a cool northerly breeze. The combination of the two will result in comfortable temperatures slowly reaching a high in the upper 70s, which is about 5 degrees below normally for this time of year.

Overnight, a mostly clear sky and northwesterly flow will help to quickly drop temperatures. Lows will fall to the low to mid 50s, which is about 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

After a clear and cool start to the day, high pressure moves into Central Ohio Tuesday. This will help to clear the clouds and bring in a calm wind. Sunshine will lead to a warming trend and aid in bringing high temperatures to the low 80s Tuesday, the mid 80s on Wednesday.

As high pressure starts to move to the east on Thursday and Friday, a southwesterly shift in the wind will start to bring in warm and moist air. Both days will be hot and humid with highs in the 90s.

The chance for thunderstorms will move in Friday and Saturday. This will be linked to a cold front building in to the north.

Have a great day!

-Liz