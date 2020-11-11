Much cooler forecast heading into the upcoming weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clearing, light north breeze, cool, low 35

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 54

Friday: Sunny, cool, high 53

Saturday: Sunshine early, clouds later, showers at night, high 52

Sunday: Chance showers with a front, high 62

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It was a wet start to the day, but it turned out to be a fair November afternoon with daytime highs in the lower 60s. Numbers have started to drop already as skies clear from northwest and moving southeast later tonight.

Skies will clear overnight with readings falling back to near 40 by midnight with overnight lows in the middle 30s with a light north wind driving wind chill temps down to near 30. Thursday will see mostly sunny skies early, we will see skies clearing during the day with highs only in the middle 50s.

Friday expect another crisp day with lows in the middle 30s early, and climbing into the lower 50s during the day on Friday. Football Friday Nite games will be chilly like you would expect for mid-November with readings in the 40s at kickoff, and dropping into the upper 30s to near 40 at some of the games.

Saturday starts off with sunshine, but we will see clouds increasing with highs only in the lower 50s. We will have showers returning overnight Saturday night and into Sunday. A warm front will initially lift north overnight keeping temps in the mid 40s, and then readings will climb to the lower 60s with a chance of showers on Sunday.

The cold front will sweep east ending rain showers Sunday and giving us cooler air for next work week. Again, these readings are normal for this time of the year, as we will be around 50 on Monday with partly cloudy skies (about 2 degrees below normal).

We will see more sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday and highs only in the upper 40s both days.

-Dave