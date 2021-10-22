QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, chilly breeze, low near 50

Today: Mostly cloudy & cool, patchy drizzle late, high 58

Tonight: Chance showers late, low 45

Saturday: Partly cloudy, brisk, high 61

Sunday: Clouds increase, rain likely later, high 63

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scattered rains, high 65

Tuesday: Partly sunny, seasonally cool, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Friday!

Much cooler weather is in the forecast for the end of the week and start of the weekend.

Behind the cold front that moved through yesterday and brought showers and thunderstorms, cooler and drier air is starting to filter in. Early this morning, we’ll stay under a cloudy sky as early morning lows fall to the upper 40s.

Thanks to a mostly cloudy sky through the day and chilly northwest shift in wind, highs will only top off in the upper 50s, which is about 5 degrees cooler than normal and about a 10 degree drop compared to yesterday.

Overnight, clouds will stick around and be paired with a slight chance for showers. It won’t be a washout for Football Friday Nite games, but there will be a few light showers as lows fall down to the 40s.

Drier conditions return for the start of the weekend. We’ll stay under a partly sunny sky on Saturday as highs only climb to the lower 60s.

A warm front will start to lift into Central Ohio on Sunday and trigger the next round of showers in the afternoon. Rain will stick around into the day on Monday as highs top off in the mid 60s thanks to a warmer southerly breeze.

We’ll see another brief break from the rain on Tuesday before another system moves in Wednesday.

Have a great day!

-Liz