QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, low 46

Today: Partly sunny, cooler, high 56

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patch frost, low 36

Wednesday: Morning frost, then mostly sunny, chilly & breezy, high 53

Thursday: Frosty start, then mostly sunny, high 57

Friday: Clouds increase, high 63

Saturday: Partly sunny, then chance for showers, high 67

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Much colder temperatures will dominate the forecast for the rest of the week ahead of the return of showers this weekend.

As a cold front continues to slide southeast, it will take away the chance for showers and replace it with colder, drier air. Temperatures this morning are falling to the mid 40s, which is right in line with normal for this time of year.

Clouds will make a return this afternoon alongside a chilly west to northwesterly breeze. As a result, highs will slowly climb to the mid 50s, which is more than 10 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Overnight, clouds will continue to clear out. As lows fall to the 30s, widespread frost will start to form.

After a cold start to the day, high pressure will take charge Wednesday & Thursday and add back sunshine. Temperatures both days will be cold, starting off in the 30s and maxing out in the 50s.

Clouds will start to build in Friday, and so will a slow increase in temperatures. High swill rise to the mid to upper 60s Friday through the weekend ahead of the next chance for rain.

Have a great day!

-Liz