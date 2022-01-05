QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Clouds increase, few flurries north, low 18

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, snow showers late, high 26

Friday: Clearing skies, chilly, high 24

Saturday: Mostly sunny early, clouds return late, rain at night, high 40

Sunday: Mainly morning rain, high 46

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Evening,

It has been a very windy, but seasonally mild day with highs in the middle 40s. We will see temps quickly fall this evening as colder air pours in from the west. We will see a few isolated snow flurries mainly north of I-70 overnight as the colder air pours in.

Thursday expect mostly cloudy skies on Thursday with a bit of a breeze and highs only in the middle 20s. By late afternoon the cold air will be in place across the area, and moisture will work in on the northern shield of a low to our south. This means we will have our best chances of snow in the south and southeast, and the lowest chance north.

I expect that snow will start by mid afternoon and will end during the evening hours well ahead of midnight. By the time the event is over, it appears our northwest counties will have a light dusting at best, where a half inch to an inch will fall between I-71 & US-22. Southeast and south of US-22, about an inch to upwards of 2 inches will be possible in the far southeast part of the state.

Due to the fact, it has been windy today, and will be cold the next 24+ hours, the ground should adequately cool, and allow any snow that falls to stick, making for slippery spots. Temps will fall to the middle teens overnight into Friday.

Friday expect clearing skies with cool temps and highs only in the middle 20s. It will be quite cold on Friday night in the upper single digits to lower teens. I expect that temps will push quickly into the 30s to near 40 on Saturday with lots of sunshine. Rain showers will move in Saturday night with temps in the upper 30s. Readings will push into the middle 40s on Sunday with rain for at least the first half of the day.

Behind this system, temps will fall back into the middle 20s on Monday with clearing skies. Temps will climb to near freezing on Tuesday with lots of sunshine, and with warmer air on Wednesday highs will go above normal into the lower 40s.

-Dave