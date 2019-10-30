Mostly tricks, maybe a treat for Halloween forecast

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tonight: Rain showers, patchy drizzle, mist, fog, low 57

Thursday: Showers early, then rain, then windy and colder, high 61

Friday: Cold start, chilly and sunny day, high 47

Saturday: Freezing start, clouds later, high 48

Sunday: Clearing skies, cold start, high 47

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Wednesday Night,

A low working its way up from the southwest will continue to bring rain and mild temps overnight tonight. The rain will taper down after midnight, but with light winds, high humidity, we could see some patchy fog overnight. Low temps will stay in the mid to upper 50s.

Thursday will be the most interesting day of the forecast by far. We will have rain showers in the morning, followed by a brief break, before the main system moves in by midday. Temps will push into the lower 60s ahead of this, and then the rain will arrive around lunch.

By the afternoon the cold front begins to work east, and temps will start to fall into the 50s. Numbers will continue to tumble into the 40s by the start of the Trick or Treating hours, and should see the winds really picking up.

Most of the rain will be exiting, but a few light showers will be possible, with temps falling into the upper 30s to lower 40s by the tail end of the ToT hours. Wind chills will fall into the 20s and 30s for the little ones.

Skies will clear quickly overnight with number plunging into the upper 20s to lower 30s for Friday morning. Wind chills could be in the upper teens to 20s on Friday at the bus stop. Friday will see lots of sunshine and winds relaxing with highs in the upper 40s.

Football Friday Nite games will see a lot less winds, with clear skies temps will fall from the lower 40s to the 30s during the games. Saturday will feature a freezing/sub freezing start, with highs in the upper 40s with clouds late.

A weak frontal boundary will bring up clouds Saturday night, but will reinforce the colder air, and bring another freezing start Sunday. Temps on Sunday will recover into the upper 40s with clearing skies.

Monday more sunshine, and after a freezing start we will climb to the middle 50s. We should push into the upper 50s Tuesday before rain arrives late, and this will bring numbers back into the 40s with clearing skies on Wednesday.

-Dave