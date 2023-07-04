QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

July 4th: Stray pop-up, partly cloudy, high 86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 68

Wednesday: Isolated chance, mostly sunny, high 88

Thursday: Rain & storms, high 87

Friday: Scattered thundershowers, high 82

Saturday: Some sunshine, high 84

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday morning and Happy Independence Day!

We’re in store for probably the best weather we’ve had for the long holiday weekend! Skies will stay mostly dry with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures start to warm up as well with humidity making it feel a little bit hotter.

High humidity is creating some areas of fog to start off the day. A Dense Fog Advisory has been issued for Coshocton County through 9 AM, but the rest of Central Ohio is seeing lowered visibility from the fog. We’ll clear out as temperatures warm through the day.

Temperatures will make it to the mid 80s by the afternoon. With the warm and humid weather, a very stray shower or storm is possible through the evening. However, most of us are likely to remain dry with how scarce the wet weather will be. Skies will be partly cloudy at most, so a good bit of sunshine will return to our skies.

We get even sunnier and warmer through the middle of the week. We’re just shy of 90 degrees on Wednesday. Humidity still remains high, so that stray chance for wet weather is still possible. A cold front brings heightened chances for storms and showers through the end of the week.

Sunshine returns in time for the start of the weekend. We’ll be mostly dry as well for the first time this month. Temperatures will level out around “average” numbers in the mid to lower 80s.

-Joe