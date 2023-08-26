QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mixed clouds, few isolated showers, high 84

Tonight: Mostly cloudy with patchy fog, low 63

Sunday: Clearing skies, high 79

Monday: Mostly sunny skies, high 79

Tuesday: Partly cloudy, few showers late, high 78

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and drier, high 76

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Saturday Morning,

Many parts of central Ohio will wake up to some cloud cover. Clouds will clear out a little the further into the day we go. There is a marginal chance for a spotty pop-up shower or two. Nothing is expected to be a wash out. Seasonal temperatures return today as highs will reach the mid 80s.

Tonight more clouds are expected to move in and some patchy fog may develop across portions of the area. Lows are expected to be cooler dropping into the low 60. The second half of the weekend will see lower humidity, drier skies, and more sunshine. Sunday will be the winner between with highs in the upper 70s.

The last week of August will be cool and mild. More sunshine is expected to roll in. The one hiccup may be Tuesday as a cold front passes through. Not many

-Bryan