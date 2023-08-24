QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM storms, PM heat, high 92 (feels like 103)

Tonight: Few storms, low 75

Friday: Warm & muggy, high 89

Saturday: Clearing, lowering humidity, high 84

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 80

Monday: Nice afternoon, high 81

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Thursday!

We start the morning off on a messy note as a cluster of storms makes its way through Central Ohio. Most of this activity looks to taper and exit the region by about mid-morning, then heat is the talker. The quicker the clouds break, the hotter we’ll get. We’re looking at highs into the low to middle 90s for Columbus, with “feels-like” temps into the triple digits with extremely high humidity.

We’ll be watching for a few more storms overnight and into Friday morning as another cluster moves through. The Storm Prediction Center does have parts of our area under a low end, 1-out-of-5 risk for an isolated severe storm, once again, but not looking quite as strong as this morning. We’ll still be hot Friday afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 80s to near 90, with feels like temps a bit hotter.

A cold front finally moves through later Friday, which may bring an isolated storm or two, but it will also bring a more comfortable weekend. Expect highs in the middle 80s and lowering humidity for Saturday, with clearing clouds. Just an isolated shower chance.

Then for Sunday, we’ll be even nicer. Very comfortable in the way of humidity, with highs right close to 80 and mostly sunny skies.

-McKenna