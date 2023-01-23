QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Snow showers, low 29

Today: Chance for a.m. showers, then mostly cloudy, high 36

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 27

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, high 37

Wednesday: Wintry mix, morning snow to rain, breezy, High 40

Thursday: Cloudy, then p.m. snow, high 32

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance for snow showers late, high 31

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Monday!

It’s another snowy start to the day ahead of another system that will move in midweek.

Early this morning, there are some light snow showers and flurries that will hang around until about noon. This is paired with some refreeze from yesterday’s showers will lead to some slick spots on the road, so make sure that you are planning for extra travel time and ample stopping distance between your car and the car in front of you on the road.

Through the afternoon, we’ll stay cloudy and cool as temperatures slowly climb into the mid 30s, which is chilly but right in line with normal for this time of year.

Tonight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky as lows fall down to the mid to upper 20s. Cloudy but dry conditions will continue on Tuesday as temperatures climb to the mid to upper 30s.

Another system will build in from the southwest Tuesday night into Wednesday. Since temperatures during this time will be below freezing, this system will show up initially as snowfall, then transition to rain through the morning and into the afternoon.

Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, Columbus could pick up 2-4 inches of snowfall before showers change to rain. Snowfall totals will be much higher in the northwest corner of the state since it will take longer for temperatures to warm up. Because of this winter storm watches are already being issued for west and northwestern Ohio.

Behind this system, we will see breezy conditions, colder temperatures and another chance for snow showers Thursday and Friday.

Make sure to stay tuned to updates as this system moves in.

Have a great day!

-Liz