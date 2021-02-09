Morning snow followed by more chances for the white stuff through the week

WINTER STORM WARNING & WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL TUESDAY MORNING:

Most of our area is under a Winter Weather Advisory overnight and into Tuesday morning for snow. We also have Winter Storm Warnings for a handful of counties along US-22 south of Columbus for upwards of 3-5″ of snow. There are various ending times from 7am for most of us, 11am in the east, and 1pm in the far east part of our area. The advisory is for snow, couple to a few inches.

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Snow, a few inches possible, light winds, low 24

Today: Morning snow showers, then mainly cloudy, high 30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy & cold, low 17

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, snow later, high 27

Thursday: Scat’d snow showers, high 28

Friday: Early AM Snow showers, then mostly cloudy, high 23

Saturday: Chance for snow, high 24

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Winter weather advisories and winter storm warnings remain in effect until 7 a.m. These are for the possibility of widespread 1-3″ of fresh snowfall, and locally heavier snowfall amounts around 5″ in the warning area. This will contribute to slick road conditions through the morning commute.

Most of the heavy snowfall will remain south of the I-70 corridor through the morning. Snow showers will taper off after sunrise and leave behind a cloudy and chilly afternoon with temperatures only rebounding from the low to mid 20s this morning up to a high around 30 degrees.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures will bottom out in the teens, which is about 5-10 degrees below normal.

Dry conditions won’t last long. Our next system will move in tomorrow. With temperatures only reaching highs in the mid 20s, we’ll see a chance for light snow widespread. But, there will be a chance for a wintry mix farther south.

The chance for snow with this system will continue Wednesday night into Thursday. Temperatures during this time will remain well below freezing with morning lows in the teens and highs in the 20s. This will support not only snowfall sticking to cold ground, but untreated surfaces like roads and sidewalks becoming slick from snow and icy conditions.

Friday, we will see another brief break from the snow, but cold weather remains in place.

Have a great day, and remember “ice & snow, take it slow!”

-Liz