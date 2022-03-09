QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM rain & snow showers, clearing, high 47

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 29

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 51

Friday: PM rain to mix, high 51

Saturday: Chance of AM snow, daytime high 25

Sunday: Mostly sunny, high 43

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday, everybody!

We’ll start off with some rain and snow showers during the morning commute. Accumulations will be half an inch or less throughout the region, and we won’t see snow sticking to the road, as surface temperatures are still several degrees above freezing this morning. Those showers will wrap up shortly after the morning commute and into the early afternoon to the south. Daytime highs today will be in the mid to upper 40s.

High pressure then starts to build in tonight and into Thursday, and daytime highs on Thursday will be a few degrees above normal, in the low 50s.

By Friday, temperatures are still in the 50s, but we’re tracking our next round of showers. We’ll start off with rain late Friday afternoon and into the evening, but temperatures take a steep drop overnight into Saturday, which is when we’ll see those rain showers turn to snow. Those snow showers will taper off for the most part by late Saturday morning. Daytime highs on Saturday will only reach the mid 20s.

Sunday is by far the better day of the weekend, with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s across the region. Skies will begin to clear and we will be mostly sunny to end the weekend.

-McKenna