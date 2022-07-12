QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: AM pop-ups, PM sunshine, high 87

Tonight: Partly cloudy, low 63

Wednesday: PM pop-ups, high 85

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 82

Friday: Mainly sunny, high 85

Saturday: Mostly sunny, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Tuesday!

We start the day off with a few pop-up showers and thunderstorms across the forecast area, tapering off throughout the morning, and completely exiting our southern counties by early afternoon. Afterward, we’ll see clearing clouds, and humidity will start to decrease. Daytime highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s.

As we head into Wednesday, we start the day off dry, and less muggy, with daytime highs topping out in the middle 80s. By afternoon, however, we will be tracking the return of a few pop-up showers and storms tracking through the area. Those showers taper off early overnight into Thursday.

High pressure builds back in on Thursday, which means we’ll see dry conditions in place, with temperatures just a few degrees shy of normal. We’ll see partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 80s.

Friday remains dry with mostly sunny skies and highs in the middle 80s. Sunshine sticks around for Saturday with highs in the upper 80s. Then as we head into Sunday afternoon, we’ll see highs in the middle 80s and the return of pop-up showers and thunderstorms.

-McKenna