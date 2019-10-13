Morning frost, then sunshine

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Sunday: Mainly sunny, some frost to start, high 67

Tonight: Mostly clear and cool, low 41

Monday: Mostly sunny, high 64

Tuesday: Sun early, clouds later, showers late, high 68

Wednesday: Morning showers, then partly sunny, high 57

Thursday: Partly cloudy, high 59

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

With high pressure in charge, it’s a clear and cold start to the morning. Lows will continue to fall to the mid to upper 30s by sunrise. Because of this, a frost advisory is in effect for the area until 10 a.m.

Bright sunshine through the day will help warm us back up to the mid 60s this afternoon, which is right in line with normal for this time of year. Wind will go from calm to breezy this afternoon out of the south to southwest at 10-15 mph.

Overnight, we’ll stay under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be chilly and fall to the lower 40s.

Another weak cold front will move through Sunday night. This will do little more than shift the wind and add a few more clouds on Columbus Day. Highs on Monday will be just a few degrees cooler than Sunday and reach the mid 60s.

Despite more clouds building in on Tuesday, we’ll see warmer and very seasonal temperatures starting off in the low 40s, then topping off in the upper 60s.

Another cold front will move through Tuesday night. This will bring in another chance for rain and cooler air. We won’t be cold enough for snow, but lows will be cool and in the 40s, and only bounce back to the mid to upper 50s in the afternoon.

High pressure and southerly flow returns for the end of the week. That means more sunshine and temperatures in the 70s for Thursday and Friday.

Enjoy the rest of your weekend!

-Liz