QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Few flurries, chilly, low 29

Today: Flurries, then mostly cloudy & cold, high 39

Tonight: Partly cloudy, cold, low 25

Monday: Cold sunshine, high 42

Tuesday: Few showers, high 41

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, cool, high 40

Thursday: Partly sunny, chilly, high 38

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

More cold weather is on the way this weekend and into the workweek.

Flurries will continue to wrap up this morning, but we’ll still hold on to plenty of clouds and a chilly westerly breeze. Temperatures will slowly climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s, but the breeze will create a windchill and make it feel about 5 degrees colder.

High pressure will move in from the west for the start of the workweek. This will help to clear out the clouds tonight into the day Monday. Clearing clouds tonight will help to drop lows to the mid 20s, which is about 10 degrees colder than normal, but a mostly sunny afternoon will aid in bringing temperatures back up to the lower 40s.

The next chance for showers will move in on Tuesday. With early morning lows int he 20s, showers will start out as light snow, then transition to a chilly rain as highs climb to the lower 40s. The chance for showers will linger Tuesday night, and with lows falling toward freezing, there will be a chance for a light wintry mix.

Clouds and cold temperatures will hang around on Wednesday and Thursday. Wednesday, temperatures will climb from around freezing to a high around 40 degrees. Then, even colder weather moves in Thursday with a low in the mid to upper 20s, followed by a high only reaching the mid to upper 30s, which is about 15 degrees colder than normal.

High pressure moves in by the end of the week though and will bring back sunshine on Monday.

Have a great day!

-Liz