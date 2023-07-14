QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mainly sunny, iso. shower south, high 89

Tonight: Partly cloudy, showers nearing, low 69

Saturday: Showers & storms, muggy, high 84

Sunday: Iso. shower, mostly sunny, high 87

Monday: Sct’d t-showers, high 83

Tuesday: Iso. showers, high 83

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Friday!

We’re looking at a fairly nice day across the board, just a hot day. Expect mainly sunny conditions, with just an isolated shower or two south of I-70. Temperatures will soar into the upper 80s across most of the region, feeling a bit sticky.

We kick the weekend off on a wet note. Expect showers and storms arriving off and on throughout Saturday. We are looking at more widespread shower activity to start the weekend. Temperatures will top out in the low to middle 80s, and feeling fairly muggy.

Sunday is our nicer weekend day, with mostly dry conditions other than a very isolated shower chance. Highs work back up into the upper 80s, and feeling slightly less muggy.

More rain then arrives into Monday. Expect scattered showers and storms, with highs dropping back into the lower 80s.

Our typical July pattern into the middle of the next workweek, feeling slightly sticky, with a few pop-up shower chances. Highs running slightly below average in the lower to middle 80s.

-McKenna