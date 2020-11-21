More wet weather on the way this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, a few sprinkles possible. Low mid 40s

Today: Cloudy skies, few stray sprinkles south early. High 50

Tonight: Rain returns. Low 40

Sunday: Rainy day, few wet snowflakes mixed in north. High 49

Monday: Clearing skies. High 47

Tuesday: Clouds increasing. High 49

Wednesday: Rain, then mostly cloudy. High 54

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday! A soggy weekend will be followed by a chilly start to the week ahead of a gradual warming trend as we head toward Thanksgiving.

As a cold front moves through the area, we will see more clouds and the chance for a few sprinkles as well this morning. The cloud cover has helped in a way to act like a blanket and keep in some of yesterday’s daytime heating. So, early morning lows will only fall to the 40s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Even though we will have a warmer than normal start to the day, morning showers, clouds and a cold northerly shift in wind will keep temperatures cool, only reaching a high around 50 degrees.

Showers return Saturday night into Sunday thanks to another front. With lows falling to the 30s, there could even be a brief rain and snow mix for areas to the north.

Rain showers will stick around through the day as highs climb up to around 50 degrees. While we are not expecting flooding, we will pick up around half to 1 inch of new rainfall across Central Ohio.

Showers will wrap up late Sunday night as the front moves through and leaves behind a chilly breeze.

High pressure moves back in Monday. This will help to clear the clouds, but even with some sunshine will give us a chilly start to the week.

As high pressure slides off to the east, more clouds will build in on Tuesday. High temperatures will be cool but seasonal and reach the upper 40s.

Our next chance for rain will move in Tuesday night into Wednesday as a front lifts into the area. Despite the clouds and showers, a southerly flow will help to raise temperatures into the mid 50s Wednesday.

On Thanksgiving day, we’re watching for a chance for showers and high sin the 50s. Right now the weather for outdoor socially distant celebrations are looking more favorable on Black Friday since high pressure will be moving in and helping to dry up the showers Thursday night into Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz