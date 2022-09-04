QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Chance for showers & t-storms low 68

Today: On/off rain & storms, heavy rain at times, high 79

Tonight: Showers & t-storms, low 69

Monday: Chance showers & t-storms, high 79

Tuesday: Clouds, showers & t-storms, high 80

Wednesday: Partly sunny, chance for afternoon shower, high 81

Thursday: Clearing, seasonal, high 82

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More rain and thunderstorms are on the way for the rest of the holiday weekend. Because of the threat for heavy rain, flood watches are in effect for Ross & Pike counties through Monday evening. If you come across a flooded road, remember the saying “turn around, don’t drown!” Instead of trying to cross it, it is always the safe option to turn around and find another route.

Rain showers & storms today will be guided by a front moving in from the northwest. Ahead of the front, we still have plenty of warm and moist air in place. The front will add lift to an already unstable environment and aid in triggering more thunderstorms. The main threat with storms will be heavy rainfall alongside multiple strikes of lightning.

Overnight as the front starts to stall to the southeast, we’ll continue to see areas of heavy rainfall and thunderstorms. Temperatures will fall from a high in the upper 70s back down to the upper 60s.

With a front stalled in the southeast corner of the state, we’ll see more showers in the forecast on Monday, and an increasing chance for thunderstorms through the afternoon. Like today, the biggest risk with these will be pockets of heavy rainfall at times that could lead to flooding.

Tuesday & Wednesday won’t be total washouts, but will feature more clouds and showers. As the front moves out by the end of the week, and high pressure moves back in, it will add back in the chance for some sunshine on Thursday and Friday.

Have a great day!

-Liz