More wet weather and the chance for storms

COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST

Today: Showers and some storms, breezy. High 66

Tonight: Rain showers. Low 50

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, more showers and breezy. High 56

Friday: Partly sunny. High 62

Saturday: Partly sunny. High 70

Sunday: Showers and storms late. High 74

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Wednesday!

More wet weather is on the way ahead of a dry end to the week and start to the weekend.

As an area of low pressure moves into the Great Lakes, an associated cold front will move into the area. Rain showers will pick up ahead of the front, and a few isolated rumbles can’t be ruled out. It’ll be a breezy day as well with a southerly wind at 10-20 mph. Temperatures will be a little below normal and just climb from the mid 50s this morning into the mid 60s by the afternoon.

Rainfall will be heavy at times and we could pick up about 0.5-1″ of new rain.

Behind the front, we’ll see more showers Wednesday night into Thursday. Along with rain cooled air, we’ll have a cool northwest flow. This will limit temperatures to the mid 50s, which is 10-15 degrees below normal.

Showers will taper off on Friday, and we’ll see a nice end to the week. Temperatures will be slightly below normal and climb from the mid 40s to the low to mid 60s.

As high pressure moves in, we’ll see clouds move out and some sunshine for a change on Saturday. Temperatures will quickly jump from the mid 40s to the lower 70s.

Our next system moves in for the start of next week, so enjoy the dry weather while it lasts.

Have a great day!

-Liz