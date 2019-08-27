More wet weather and cooler temps

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Tuesday: Few sprinkles early, then chance showers, storms late, high 80

Tonight: Showers and storms, mainly before midnight, low 63

Wednesday: Decreasing clouds, high 80

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 79

Friday: Mostly sunny, clouds late, high 82

Saturday: Partly sunny, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Tuesday!

Early this morning, we’ll see a few leftover sprinkles, otherwise just a cloudy and muggy morning.

Through the afternoon, we’ll see an increasing chance for showers as a cold front approaches. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday and climb up to around 80 degrees.

As the cold front moves through this evening, we’ll see a better chance for storms. The main threat with storms will be pockets of heavy rain, lightning and gusty wind.

Through the night as the cold front exits the area, it will take the chance for showers with it. Temperatures will be right in line with normal for this time of year and drop to the low to mid 60s.

Clouds will clear out of the area as we wrap up the week and high pressure build in to the south. Temperature will stay a little cooler than normal with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s and highs near 80.

Friday night, a weak cold front will move in. This could give us a few sprinkles as we head toward the first Ohio State game of the year, so stay tuned for updates!

-Liz