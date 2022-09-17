QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny, high 85

Tonight: Mainly clear, low 62

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 85

Monday: Sct’d t-showers, high 82

Tuesday: Clearing, nice, high 84

Wednesday: Sunny, hot, high 88

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Saturday!

Sunshine and warmer weather hangs around through the weekend ahead of the chance for showers to start the workweek.

It’s been a nice start to the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the mid 80s, which is about 5 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

Tonight, clouds will keep clearing out alongside a light southerly breeze. This will help to drop temperatures into the lower 60s.

Tomorrow, thanks to high pressure to our southeast, we’ll see plenty of sunshine and a light southwesterly breeze. The combination of the town will help to boost highs back into the mid 80s.

Warm and moist air will continue to filter in from the southwest Sunday night. This will lead to increasing clouds and the chance for showers returning on Monday.

We’ll see a break in the showers Tuesday, but will be warm and more humid. Heat cranks up even more on Wednesday as highs approach 90 degrees ahead of a cold front which will trigger another chance for showers and t-storms.

Behind the front, we’ll see a much more fall like chill for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Low temperatures will drop to around 50 degrees followed by a high in the 60s.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz