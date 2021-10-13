COLUMBUS QUICK FORECAST:

Today: Mostly sunny. High 76

Tonight: Clouds increase, warm. Low 63

Thursday: Mostly cloudy & warm, slight chance of showers late. High 84 (Record: 86)

Friday: Chance showers & t-showers. High 80

Saturday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers, much cooler. High 65

Sunday: Mostly sunny & seasonally cool. High 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Wednesday!

More warm weather is on the way ahead of showers and a much more seasonal cooldown.

Today, we’ve been feeling the influence of high pressure in the southeast. This has worked to clear the clouds and kick in a light southwest breeze.

Tonight, as a system continues to build into the west, clouds will increase. More clouds plus a light southerly breeze will only allow temperatures to fall to the low to mid-60s, which is almost 20 degrees above normal lows for this time of year, and much closer to normal highs.

Tomorrow, despite more clouds a southwesterly breeze will push in more warm air. This plus an already above average start will help bring temperatures up to the mid-80s. This is is more than 15 degrees above normal for this time of year and close to the record. The record high for October 14 in Columbus is 84 degrees set in 1897.

Thursday night into Friday, an area of low pressure and trailing cold front will move in. This will bring a more widespread chance for rain and embedded thunderstorms. Despite this, temperatures will still be warm and top off around 80 degrees.

Much cooler, more seasonal weather is on the way starting this weekend. Saturday morning, showers will linger, then leave behind clouds for the afternoon. Temperatures Sunday will start off in the 40s then reach a high in the mid-60s. This is a drastic drop from where we have been, but right in line with normal for this time of year.

High pressure will build in by the start of the workweek. This means more sunshine and a slight warming trend.

Have a great day!

-Liz