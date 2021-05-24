More warm weather to start the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy, low 67

Today: Mixed clouds, chance of rain and storms mainly north, high 86

Tonight: Showers ending, then partly cloudy and warm, low 66

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, hot, high 90

Wednesday: Frontal storms, high 83

Thursday: Partly cloudy, few rain showers late, high 78

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Monday!

The summer-like heat continues as we start up the workweek, even as we keep an eye out for showers and thunderstorms.

We’re starting off the week with warm, steamy conditions. Early morning lows will just fall down to the mid to upper 60s, which is about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year.

Through the day, we’ll hold on to clouds and keep around a light westerly wind. Temperatures will stay on the warm side and climb up to the mid 80s. Alongside the clouds and warm weather, we’ll be watching for the chance for showers and thunderstorms bubbling up through the afternoon.

Overnight, showers will wrap up and clouds will start to clear. Temperatures will stay warm and again only fall down to the mid 60s.

Tomorrow, we’ll sunshine and a southerly breeze will combine for the warmest day of the year as highs climb into the lower 90s. This will be the first 90 degree day of the year for Columbus and bring us close to the record of 93 degrees set in 1975.

A cold front will move through on Wednesday bringing us a more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will still be on the warm side though and climb from a morning low in the upper 60s to a high in the mid 80s.

Much more seasonal temperatures topping off in the mid 70s return for the end of the week.

Have a great day!

-Liz