More warm weather and sunshine this weekend

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly cloudy and warm, low upper 50s

Today: Few clouds, high 83

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 63

Sunday: Partly cloudy, high 84

Monday: Mostly cloudy, scat’d rain showers, high 74

Tuesday: Rain showers, high 66

Wednesday: Partly sunny, high 64

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Saturday!

We’re heading into the weekend with more dry and warmer weather.

This weekend also starts a trend where we will see more hours of darkness per day than light. Yesterday, we had 12 hours and one minute of daylight. Today, the sun will only be our for 11 hours and 58 minutes.

Early this morning, we’ll stay under a mostly cloudy to partly cloudy sky. Lows will be on the warm side and just fall down to the upper 50s, which is 5-10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

After a warmer than normal start to the day, we’ll keep temperatures climbing thanks to a mostly sunny sky. Highs will be just a few degrees warmer than yesterday, and climb to the low to mid 80s, which is about 10 degrees above normal.

Overnight, we’ll keep our more summer-like pattern going. Even with a mostly clear sky, a southerly breeze will keep warmer air pumping in and lows will only fall to the 60s.

Sunday, we’ll see more sunshine and another slight boost in temperature thanks to southerly flow ahead of a front. Highs Sunday won’t be record breaking, but will be more than 10 degrees above average and reach the mid 80s.

A cold front will sweep through the area Monday into Monday night, which will end our warming trend and bring rain back into the forecast.

Highs on Monday will still reach the upper 70s as the rain moves in, but will be limited to the 60s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another front will slide through early on Thursday. This will bring with it another chance for showers and more cold air.

Have a great weekend!

-Liz