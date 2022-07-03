QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Partly Cloudy, low 68

Sunday: Clouds clearing, warm, high 89

Independence Day: Partly cloudy, hot, humid, high 91

Tuesday: Partly sunny, hot & humid, few storms, high 89

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, high 88

Thursday: Mix clouds and sun, isolated t-storms, high 87

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning & happy Sunday!

Sunshine and warm weather will hang around for the rest of the holiday weekend.

Today and Monday will feature pretty normal July conditions. This means that thanks to a mostly sunny sky temperatures will quickly jump to either side of 90 degrees, which is just a touch above the mid 80s which are normal for this time of year. Thanks to the dry conditions and a light northeasterly breeze, conditions will be great for fireworks in Central Ohio both Saturday and Sunday nights!

By Monday evening and into the overnight, a front will start to lift up across the area. This will bring warm, muggy conditions during the day followed by and increasing chance for showers and thunderstorms. As this front stalls across the area, the chance for showers and afternoon thunderstorms will linger alongside warm and humid conditions through the week.

Have a great rest of your weekend!

-Liz