QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Breezy and mild, slight chance of a shower. High 77

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 54

Wednesday: Brilliant sunshine. High 79

Thursday: Partly sunny, chance of showers. High 82

Friday: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers. High 79

Saturday: Morning showers, cooler but season. High 66

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good Tuesday evening!

More warm weather is on the way ahead of showers and a much more fall like weekend.

After a warm, breezy day a dry cold front will briefly shift the wind but do little to end this trend of well above normal temperatures. Tonight, we’ll stay under a partly cloudy sky as the wind becomes more southwesterly again. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s, which is still about 10 degrees warmer than normal for this time of year.

High pressure moves in tonight into tomorrow which will help to clear the clouds and decrease the breeze. Temperatures will stay on the warm side for the rest of the week and top off near 80, which is well above the mid 60s which are normal for this time of year.

By Thursday evening, our attention will shift to a system to the west bringing in more clouds and a chance for showers. Rain will become more widespread Friday and early Saturday and an area of low pressure and tailing cold front move into Central Ohio.

Behind the front, we’ll be left with a much cooler, but more seasonal weekend. This means lows in the mid 40s and highs in the mid 60s to near 70 degrees as sunshine returns by the start of the workweek.

Have a great night!

-Liz