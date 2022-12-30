QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: cloudy, a few showers, warm, high 65 (new record!)

Tonight: Heavier showers, low 48

New Year’s Eve: Rain showers, high 52

New Year’s Day: Mostly cloudy, dry, high 52

Monday: Mainly cloudy, rain late, high 55

Tuesday: Rain showers, mild, high 63

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good evening and happy Friday!

We’re wrapping up 2022 and heading into 2023 with above normal temperatures and rain showers.

Today, we set a new record warmest high temperature at 65 degrees. The previous record was 63 set in 1964.

Clouds and a southerly breeze, temperatures will stay mild this evening. We’ll work our way down to a low in the upper 40s, which is 10 degrees warmer than normal highs for this time of year, and almost 25 degrees warmer than normal lows.

Alongside the warm temperatures, rain will move in tonight into Saturday. Saturday’s temperatures will only warm up slightly into the low to mid 50s, which is about 15 degrees warmer than normal. Rain showers will start to taper off Saturday evening, so we are on track to be dry but mostly cloudy at midnight when we bring in the new year.

Dry, cloudy weather will continue for the first couple of days of the new year alongside another warming trend. Sunday and Monday will both be mostly cloudy with an early morning low around 40 and highs in the 50s.

Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs reaching the mid 60s. But this will also be paired with the next chance for rain that moves in Monday night.

Have a great evening!

-Liz