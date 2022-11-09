QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

Today: Sunny, high 70

Tonight: Mostly clear, low 44

Thursday: Mostly sunny, high 70

Friday: Rain showers, high 61

Saturday: Clouds, breezy, high 43

Sunday: Clearing, cold, high 39

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Happy Wednesday!

More mild weather is on the way Thursday ahead of a wet end to the week and much colder weekend.

A red flag warning will remain in effect through the evening due to wind, low humidity and dry conidtions across southeast Ohio. While nothing weather related is expected to start fires, the breeze moving across dry ground could spread fires quickly, so outdoors burning is discouraged.

With high pressure in charge, we’ll see plenty of sunshine through the evening and a mostly clear sky tonight. The clear sky plus a light southeasterly will combine for a nice night with lows slowly falling into the mid 40s.

Sunshine and a southerly breeze return to the forecast on Thursday and will bring us another nice day with a high around 70 degrees.

Clouds will start to build in Thursday evening ahead of rain showers Thursday night into Friday. These showers will be linked to remnant moisture from tropical storm Nicole. Nicole is on track to intensify to hurricane 1 status tonight before making landfall on Florida’s east coast in the early hours of Thursday morning. From there, moisture will surge into Georgia, and eventually Kentucky and Ohio Thursday night.

This moisture will be followed by a cold front moving in from the west. This front will pass through on Friday, and will be followed by cooler and drier air.

Both Saturday and Sunday will feel much colder with a partly sunny sky and highs struggling to even hit 40 degrees, which is about 15 degrees below normal for this time of year.

Have a great night!

-Liz