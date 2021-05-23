More warm temps and chance for showers today and into the workweek

QUICK WEATHER FORECAST:

This morning: Mostly clear, low around 60

Today: Partly cloudy, isolated pm storms mainly northeast, high 86

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, low 66

Monday: Isolated afternoon pop-ups, high 85

Tuesday: Stray storm, best chances east, high 89

Wednesday: Chance for showers and thunderstorms, highs 84

Thursday: Partly cloudy, chance for showers, high 80

FORECAST DISCUSSION:

Good morning and happy Sunday!

More warm weather is on the way for the end of the weekend and into the workweek even as the chance for showers moves in.

As high pressure slides to the south early this morning, we’ll see its influence in the form of a mostly clear sky and light westerly wind. Early morning low temperatures will stay about 10 degrees above normal for this time of year and bottom out in the mid 60s.

Today we will keep an eye on a front dipping down from the north. This will bring in not only more showers, but the chance for a few showers and thunderstorms mostly north of I-70. Temperatures will stay warm as we keep climbing into the mid to upper 80s.

More steamy weather is on the way for the start of the workweek. After starting off the day in the mid 60s highs will keep climbing to the upper 80s on both Monday & Tuesday. Records this time of year are in the low 90s, so these numbers will be warm but not history making.

A more widespread chance for showers and thunderstorms will move in on Wednesday thanks to a cold front.

We’ll continue to watch for a chance for showers for Thursday and Friday alongside much more seasonal temperatures in the upper 70s.

Have a great day!

-Liz